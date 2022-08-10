Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 66 patients on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today.

There are 56 people awaiting a bed at UHG, making it the second most overcrowded hospital in the country.

Meanwhile, there are 10 patients on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Nationally, the most overcrowded hospital today is University Hospital Limerick, where 58 patients are waiting for a bed.

Across the country 449 admitted patients are waiting for beds according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch