65 new homes planned for Loughrea and Tuam

Galway County Council has announced plans to deliver more than 65 new homes on local authority-owned sites in Loughrea and Tuam.

55 housing units will be delivered on a brownfield site at High Street in Tuam, with another 10 on a 3.3-hectare greenfield site at Cosmona, Loughrea.

Galway County Council has awarded design consultancy services contracts to Vincent Hannon Architects.

It says it intends to lodge planning applications for the housing projects this summer and advertising construction tenders before the end of 2024.