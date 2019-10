Galway Bay fm newsroom – A plan to build 64 residential units at Baunoge in Loughrea has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The project is led by Jardonelle Ltd and would provide for 32 4-bed semi-detached houses, 29 3-bed terrace houses and 3 2-bed terrace houses.

An Bord Pleanála is due to make its decision in February.