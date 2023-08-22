Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 64 people on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today.

It comes as both UHG and Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe have been grappling with severe overcrowding in recent weeks.

UHG accounts for the bulk of the figures today, with 53 patients without a bed.

There are a further 11 patients on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital – a significant reduction compared to figures recorded last week.

The most overcrowded hospital today is University Hospital Limerick, where 97 patients are waiting for a bed.