Galway Bay fm newsroom – 64 people are on trolleys at Galway public hospitals today.

38 people are waiting for a bed at UHG – while a further 26 patients are waiting at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

Relative to the size and capacity of the hospital, the figure of more than two dozen patients at Portiuncual represents a siginificant strain on the facility.

Nationally, the most overcrowded hospital is University Hospital Limerick, where 79 patients are on trolleys, according to the INMO.