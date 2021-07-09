631 new COVID-19 cases nationally – first time total goes over 600 since late-April

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 631* confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 50 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 15 are in ICU.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today we are reporting over 600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the first time since late April. This is a cause of concern and shows that this disease is prevalent in our communities again.

“We know there is worry and frustration out there, particularly for young people who have had significant parts of their lives put on hold by this disease. We ask if you are not yet vaccinated, to hold firm to the public health advice as you await your vaccine. Please continue to manage your contacts, meet outdoors and avoid crowds.

“If you experience symptoms of COVID-19 or have any concerns, please isolate and seek a free PCR test as soon as possible. If you are not yet fully vaccinated and a close contact of a person that has tested positive for COVID-19, you also need to isolate and get a free PCR test.”