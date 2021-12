Galway Bay fm newsroom – 6,307 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported this evening – the second highest figure since January.

Latest figures show Dublin has by far the highest 14-day incidence rate in the country, at 1,703 cases per 100,000 people.

55 virus-related deaths have been reported over the past week.

429 Covid patients are in hospital, with 100 in intensive care.

The chief medical officer, Tony Holohan, says research has found many people have changed their Christmas plans.