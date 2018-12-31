Current track
Title
Artist

63 percent of students at NUIG secure first or upper-second class degrees

Written by on 31 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 63 percent of students at NUI Galway secure first or upper-second class degrees.

According to the Irish Times, students are most likely to secure first or upper-second class degrees at Dublin City University with a rate of 72 per cent recorded.

This is followed by University College Dublin at 71 per cent and University College Cork at 69 per cent.

They are more difficult to come by at University of Limerick at 53 per cent and NUI Galway at 63 per cent.

It’s led to concern from some academics that universities are under increasing pressure to award more top degrees.

The Higher Education Authority has denied that’s the case.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Study finds Owenriff river recorded highest temperature during 2018 heatwave

31 December 2018

0 0

Estate agents forecast property rise of 5 percent in city for 2019

31 December 2018

0 0

Opposition to planned new apartments in city

30 December 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Killester join Templeogue at the top of the table while Killorglin cause the upset in Kerry

Thumbnail
Previous post

Kickstart your 2019 with the RunIreland.com Resolution Run

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend