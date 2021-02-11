63 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 866 nationwide with 52 additional deaths

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 52 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

33 of these deaths occurred in February, 12 occurred in January, 6 in December or earlier and 1 is still under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 55 – 96 years.

There has been a total of 3,846 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 10 February, the HPSC has been notified of 866 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 206,801* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

401 are men / 463 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

281 in Dublin, 63 in Galway, 56 in Kildare, 47 in Meath, 39 in Cork and the remaining 380 cases are spread across all other counties.**

As of 8am today, 984 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 172 are in ICU. 44 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 8, 242,353 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

154,900 people have received their first dose

88,453 people have received their second dose

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We are cautiously optimistic about the epidemiological situation across the country. This positive momentum has been achieved through the dedication of people across the country in recent weeks. However, incidence and mortality rates are still very high, and the significant risk of community transmission of the virus remains, especially for those most vulnerable to COVID-19 infection. It is of vital importance that people continue to stay at home and to work from home where at all possible.”

Professor Karina Butler, Chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee said: “As of this week, we have administered 242,353 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. This is a wonderful achievement and I want to thank all our vaccine administration teams for their dedication and hard work. We hope that as our vaccination numbers go up, we can offer more protection those who are vaccinated and ultimately the wider population. But, until that time, all of us, including those of us who have received our COVID-19 vaccines, must maintain our adherence to all of the other public health measures like washing our hands and social distancing.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “In the last week, the HSE has begun to test close contacts of confirmed cases. This is a positive move as it clearly shows that we are back in the containment phase of this pandemic. However, the positivity rates among household contacts is quite high, close to 30%. This is a timely reminder to us all to immediately isolate ourselves if we have any symptoms, to protect those most important to us. We should also continue to limit our social contacts. Do not visit another person’s household unless you are providing essential care.”

Dr Lorraine Doherty National Clinical Director Health Protection HSE – Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), said: “The COVID-19 find-test-trace-isolate’ process is vital to our efforts. We all need to contact our GP as soon as symptoms occur, to go for a test, trace our contacts if our test is positive and prevent further infections. It is important to remember that everyone can access testing free of charge. Testing and contact tracing are vital to our ongoing collective efforts to minimise the spread of COVID-19.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

ENDS//

* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 cases. The figure of 206,801 cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

#Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 10 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases** (to midnight 10Feb2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 10Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 10Feb2021) Ireland 866 856 299.6 14,265 Monaghan 22 23 578.3 355 Carlow 15 12 391.7 223 Waterford 26 24 391.6 455 Dublin 281 345 388.5 5,235 Wexford 19 21 384.7 576 Louth 38 31 370.9 478 Offaly 35 20 330.9 258 Meath 47 44 325.1 634 Galway 63 45 308.8 797 Laois 22 17 297.5 252 Kildare 56 39 289.9 645 Mayo 28 21 288.1 376 Cavan 28 18 280.9 214 Limerick 28 33 277.6 541 Longford 9 7 261.8 107 Donegal 17 20 252.5 402 Westmeath 18 14 227.6 202 Sligo 8 7 227.4 149 Cork 39 48 214.8 1,166 Wicklow 5 16 201.5 287 Tipperary 12 14 178.6 285 Kerry 21 12 140.1 207 Roscommon 14 6 137.9 89 Clare 8 9 136.3 162 Leitrim <5 1 134.2 43 Kilkenny 5 6 128 127

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

5 day moving average is 856

7 Day incidence is 129.2