63 fixed charge penalties issued to city cyclists

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 63 fixed charge penalty notices were issued to cyclists in the city so far this year.

Independent city councillor Donal Lyons asked a meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee if cyclists are allowed to cycle against the flow of traffic in areas where there are directional arrows.

He was advised that cyclists must obey the same rules as motorists in such areas.

Fianna Fail councillor Alan Cheevers raised concerns that cyclists travelling without high-visibility vests are a major health and safety risk.

He argued it should be mandatory that every cyclist should have to wear high-vis clothing.

The Garda Chief Superintendent Tom Curley said fixed charge notices are issued to such cyclists and high-vis vests are in all patrol cars should they be required.

