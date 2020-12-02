63 COVID-19 cases notified in Galway over last four days

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 63 COVID-19 cases have been notified in the Galway area over the last four days.

After a period of relatively low numbers, the city and county has seen an upward trend in cases in recent days.

16 were notified by health officials last evening, 22 on Monday evening, 11 on Sunday and 14 on Saturday.

However Galway’s 14 day incidence rate still remains relatively low at 50 per 100 thousand in population.

Meanwhile, a public health expert says Ireland should re-consider implementing compulsory quarantine for people flying into the country.

DCU Professor of Health Systems, Anthony Staines, says nations that have managed to keep virus levels down have quarantined international travellers.