62 people on trolleys at University Hospital Galway

Share story:

62 people are waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Galway today.

It means the city hospital is the country’s third most overcrowded behind Limerick and Cork.

Nationally, 574 patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to the INMO Trolley Watch.

Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe has 6 patients awaiting a bed.