611 new car licenses registered in Galway for February

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

There were 611 new car licenses registered in Galway in February according to the CSO.

That’s up from 603 new registrations in February 2019.

At 611 vehicles, Galway registered just 4.6 percent of all new cars nationwide for February.

Nationally, over 13,200 new cars were registered last month – down from 14,000 in February 2019.

Toyota was the most popular make of newly registered cars at 1.650, followed by Volkswagen at 1,580 and Hyundai with 1,190.

In February 2020, 18 percent of new cars were hybrid or electric compared with 6 percent in February 2018.

Meanwhile, diesel vehicles accounted for 42 percent of all new private cars licensed in the first two months of 2020, compared with 48 percent in the same period in 2019.