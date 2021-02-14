61 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 788 nationally, and 17 further deaths

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 17 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
15 of these deaths occurred in February and 1 in December.*
The median age of those who died was 80 years and the age range was 50-92 years.
There has been a total of 3,948 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Saturday 13th February, the HPSC has been notified of 788 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 209,582** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 409 are men / 371 are women
- 71% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 31 years old
- 315 in Dublin, 61 in Galway, 59 in Meath, 42 in Louth, 33 in Kildare and the remaining 278 cases are spread across all other counties.***
As of 8am today, 899 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 160 are in ICU. 34 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of 11th February, 261,073 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
• 171,239 people have received their first dose
• 89,834 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*The date of 1 death is still under investigation.
**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 209,582 cases reflects this.
***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
- 7 day incidence is 126.9
- 5-day moving average is 932
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 13 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases***(to midnight 13Feb2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population(to 13Feb2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days(to 13Feb2021)
|Ireland
|788
|932
|277.2
|13,198
|Monaghan
|15
|18
|513.1
|315
|Carlow
|11
|13
|368.9
|210
|Dublin
|315
|393
|368.4
|4,964
|Offaly
|21
|26
|345
|269
|Waterford
|13
|23
|339.1
|394
|Louth
|42
|29
|339.1
|437
|Wexford
|18
|24
|316.6
|474
|Galway
|61
|67
|316.2
|816
|Meath
|59
|41
|297.9
|581
|Laois
|13
|19
|296.4
|251
|Kildare
|33
|43
|280.9
|625
|Mayo
|21
|24
|275.8
|360
|Cavan
|12
|15
|269.1
|205
|Limerick
|28
|33
|257.1
|501
|Westmeath
|21
|18
|253.5
|225
|Longford
|8
|7
|230
|94
|Donegal
|9
|16
|197.9
|315
|Cork
|28
|50
|180.9
|982
|Wicklow
|9
|13
|173.4
|247
|Sligo
|5
|6
|170.9
|112
|Tipperary
|15
|18
|153.6
|245
|Leitrim
|<5
|4
|143.6
|46
|Clare
|12
|11
|138.9
|165
|Kilkenny
|10
|7
|130
|129
|Roscommon
|6
|6
|119.3
|77
|Kerry
|<5
|8
|107.6
|159
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.