Galway Bay FM

13 September 2024

~1 minutes read

60km memorial walk for children who died at Tuam Mother and Baby Home as excavation to begin

Share story:
60km memorial walk for children who died at Tuam Mother and Baby Home as excavation to begin

A 60km memorial walk will take place on Sunday for the children and babies who died at the Tuam Mother and Baby Home site but have no burial record.

It comes as long awaited and extremely complex excavation works to identify remains buried there are set to begin in the coming weeks.

Relay walkers will travel 62km, carrying lanterns to highlight the 796 missing children and babies.

They’ll start at Jack’s Old Cottage in Islandeady near Castlebar at 7am – and are expected to arrive in Tuam around 7.30pm.

A guard of honour will be formed by the public for local campaigner and historian Catherine Corless, who’ll walk a leg of the relay.

Speaking to Galway Talks, organiser Valerie Jennings said people remember the babies for the right reasons:

Share story:

Minister Anne Rabbitte weeps in court as she recounts having cow dung thrown at her at public meeting

Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte has wept in court as she recalled a man throwing a bag of cow dung towards her at a public meeting. At Gort District Court, ...

Anti-war activists to protest outside G-Hotel in city over links with Israel

Anti-war activists say they will hold a protest outside the G-Hotel in the city tomorrow afternoon. The Galway Alliance Against War says it wants to highl...

€3m announced for a major new visitor centre on Inis Mór

Funding of €3m has been announced for a major new visitor centre on Inis Mór. ‘Árainn – Place of Stone Visitor Centre’ will be locat...

Former Mayor says proposed 'Tourism Tax' in city would "send out wrong message"

Former Mayor of Galway, Councillor Eddie Hoare, says a proposed “Tourism Tax” in Galway City would “send out the wrong message”. I...