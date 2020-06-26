60 people protest at Leisureland against Noel Larkin’s Mayoral nomination

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A crowd of roughly 60 people has gathered outside Leisureland in Salthill in the last hour, to demonstrate against the nomination of Noel Larkin as Mayor of Galway.

The demonstration and an online petition has been arranged by People Before Profit Galway due to concerns it has over the councillor’s policies on the Traveller community, on foreign nationals and on social housing.

As well as PBP representatives of the Galway traveller Movement, Galway Anti Racism Network and Amach LGBT are taking part.

The demonstration coincides with City Council’s AGM which is just getting underway in Leisureland.

The Mayoral election should have been cut and dried, as a ruling rainbow pact was signed and sealed last year, following the local elections.

However concerns over Cllr Larkin’s policies has caused unrest in the pact despite his own declaration he has sufficient support.

Cllr Owen Hanley seems to have broken away, saying this afternoon that its future is for the other members to decide.

Galway Bay fm news understands that the idea of a second term for Mayor Cubbard could be back on the cards.

We’ll have an update from the AGM with our reporter Paul Hyland on FYI Galway at 5 o’clock.