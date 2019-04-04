60 patients waiting on trolleys at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 60 patients are waiting on trolleys or along wards at UHG today, making it the second most overcrowded hospital in the country.

It’s just behind University Hospital Limerick where 76 are awaiting a bed.

81 people waited for a bed at UHL yesterday, the highest figure since records began.

Nationally, 531 patients are waiting on trolleys or in wards today according to figures compiled by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

