60 patients on trolleys at UHG today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of patients on trolleys at UHG continues to escalate, with almost 60 patients waiting for a bed today.

It comes as management at the city hospital yesterday admitted they have serious concerns about bed capacity this winter.

The INMO argues that if the situation is this bad nationwide at the height of summer, we could shortly be facing a major crisis.

Nationally, the most overcrowded hospital is University Hospital Limerick, where 83 patients are waiting for a bed.

Meanwhile, there are 13 patients on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.