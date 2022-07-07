60 new jobs as new Plaza service station opens in Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new Plaza Group service station has opened in Loughrea with the creation of over 60 new jobs.

The Loughrea Service Station at Athenry Road consists of Supermac’s with drive-thru, Papa John’s, a deli counter, ice-cream counter and coffee dock.

It joins the Galway Plaza and the newly open N17 Plaza in Tuam as part of the Plaza Group of motorway and national route service stations.

The group, which was founded by Pat and Una McDonagh, also owns the Loughrea Hotel and Spa and employs over 1,600 people.