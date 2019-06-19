60 homes without waste collection service in Kilchreest

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 60 homes in Kilchreest are without a waste collection service.

That’s according to Gort-Kinvara councillor Geraldine Donohue who raised the issue at a meeting of the county council this week.

She says the affected areas include Ballacurra, Gortnamanagh, Sonnagh and Ballinagreeve.

The Independent councillor asked why these households are without a waste collection service and what can be done to resolve the problem.

County officials say the local authority does not provide refuse collections but it’s unsurprising that private companies are not serving 100 per cent of households in such a large rural county as they face challenges such as small roads.

However, they say if there is enough demand, it’s likely that a private company will try to accommodate the households.

Councillor Donohue says the issue must be resolved.