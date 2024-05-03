60 businesses from South Galway and North Clare recognised for sustainable tourism

60 businesses from across South Galway and North Clare have been recognised for their participation in an environmental initiative that’s transforming sustainable tourism across the Burren

The Geopark Code of Practice is the only sustainable initiative of its kind in Ireland and in the network of 169 Geoparks spread across 44 countries.

It involves measuring and making reductions in environmental output as well as promoting local produce, conservation and taking part in community outreach and advocacy initiatives, networking events and green purchasing.

The 60 businesses awarded Certificates of Achievement include Aillwee Burren Experience, Monks Seafood Restaurant & Bar, The Clare Jam Company, Lady Gregory Hotel Gort, St. Tola Goat Cheese Farm Inagh; Burren Yoga Retreats Kinvara; The Burren Smokehouse and Linanne’s Lobster Bar and Café Linnalla ice cream New Quay.