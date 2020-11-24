6 further deaths nationally from COVID-19, 226 new cases, 6 in Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,028 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 23rd November, the HPSC has been notified of 226 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 70,930 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

115 are men / 109 are women

56% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 42 years old

64 in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 23 in Tipperary, 13 in Limerick, 12 in Louth, 12 in Wicklow, and the remaining 61 in 16 other counties.

As of 2pm today 292 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 23 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)