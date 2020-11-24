6 further deaths nationally from COVID-19, 226 new cases, 6 in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
There has been a total of 2,028 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Monday 23rd November, the HPSC has been notified of 226 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 70,930 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today;
- 115 are men / 109 are women
- 56% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 42 years old
- 64 in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 23 in Tipperary, 13 in Limerick, 12 in Louth, 12 in Wicklow, and the remaining 61 in 16 other counties.
As of 2pm today 292 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 23 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 23NOV2020)
|14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (10NOV2020 to 23NOV2020)
|New Cases during last 14 days (10NOV2020 to 23NOV2020)
|Ireland
|226
|107.8
|5,131
|Donegal
|41
|240.0
|382
|Louth
|12
|211.8
|273
|Limerick
|13
|192.4
|375
|Waterford
|7
|150.6
|175
|Roscommon
|0
|131.7
|85
|Dublin
|64
|118.0
|1,590
|Meath
|** (<5)
|116.9
|228
|Offaly
|0
|116.7
|91
|Monaghan
|** (<5)
|112.4
|69
|Westmeath
|** (<5)
|111.5
|99
|Kilkenny
|8
|107.8
|107
|Longford
|** (<5)
|97.9
|40
|Tipperary
|23
|90.9
|145
|Cavan
|** (<5)
|89.3
|68
|Mayo
|** (<5)
|88.9
|116
|Clare
|** (<5)
|83.3
|99
|Cork
|6
|81.2
|441
|Kildare
|** (<5)
|80.0
|178
|Carlow
|** (<5)
|79.0
|45
|Wicklow
|12
|72.3
|103
|Sligo
|0
|71.7
|47
|Galway
|6
|65.1
|168
|Leitrim
|0
|62.4
|20
|Kerry
|** (<5)
|60.9
|90
|Laois
|** (<5)
|49.6
|42
|Wexford
|** (<5)
|36.7
|55