6 further deaths nationally from COVID-19, 226 new cases, 6 in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,028 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 23rd November, the HPSC has been notified of 226 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 70,930 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 115 are men / 109 are women
  • 56% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 42 years old
  • 64 in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 23 in Tipperary, 13 in Limerick, 12 in Louth, 12 in Wicklow, and the remaining 61 in 16 other counties.

As of 2pm today 292 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS//

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 23 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 23NOV2020)14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (10NOV2020 to 23NOV2020)New Cases during last 14 days (10NOV2020 to 23NOV2020)
Ireland226107.85,131
Donegal41240.0382
Louth12211.8273
Limerick13192.4375
Waterford7150.6175
Roscommon0131.785
Dublin64118.01,590
Meath** (<5)116.9228
Offaly0116.791
Monaghan** (<5)112.469
Westmeath** (<5)111.599
Kilkenny8107.8107
Longford** (<5)97.940
Tipperary2390.9145
Cavan** (<5)89.368
Mayo** (<5)88.9116
Clare** (<5)83.399
Cork681.2441
Kildare** (<5)80.0178
Carlow** (<5)79.045
Wicklow1272.3103
Sligo071.747
Galway665.1168
Leitrim062.420
Kerry** (<5)60.990
Laois** (<5)49.642
Wexford** (<5)36.755

