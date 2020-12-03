6 further deaths from COVID-19 nationally, and 183 new cases, 7 in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
There has now been a total of 2,080 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Wednesday 2nd December, the HPSC has been notified of 183 confirmed cases of COVID-19. However the department is saying this may be an underestimation.
There is now a total of 73,228* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today;
- 82 are men / 101 are women
- 60% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 36 years old
- 56 in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 13 in Limerick, 11 in Kilkenny, 11 in Monaghan and the remaining 66 cases are spread across 15 other counties.
As of 2pm today, 239 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 21 confirmed cases. The figure of 73,228 confirmed cases reflects this.
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 02 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 02Dec2020)
|14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (19NOV to 02Dec2020)
|New Cases during last 14 days (19NOV to 02Dec2020)
|Ireland
|183
|79.7
|3,794
|Donegal
|26
|212.3
|338
|Louth
|6
|162.2
|209
|Kilkenny
|11
|147.1
|146
|Limerick
|13
|132.9
|259
|Monaghan
|11
|109.1
|67
|Wicklow
|5
|108.1
|154
|Carlow
|9
|98.4
|56
|Longford
|<5
|95.4
|39
|Dublin
|56
|90.8
|1,223
|Mayo
|0
|90.4
|118
|Tipperary
|6
|78.3
|125
|Waterford
|6
|74.0
|86
|Meath
|9
|61.5
|120
|Roscommon
|<5
|55.8
|36
|Cork
|<5
|52.3
|284
|Sligo
|<5
|51.9
|34
|Laois
|0
|50.8
|43
|Cavan
|<5
|49.9
|38
|Kildare
|<5
|48.5
|108
|Galway
|7
|45.7
|118
|Clare
|0
|42.9
|51
|Kerry
|0
|37.2
|55
|Offaly
|0
|37.2
|29
|Westmeath
|<5
|23.7
|21
|Wexford
|0
|22.7
|34
|Leitrim
|<5
|9.4
|3
Ireland’s current 7-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 36.9.