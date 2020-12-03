6 further deaths from COVID-19 nationally, and 183 new cases, 7 in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 2,080 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 2nd December, the HPSC has been notified of 183 confirmed cases of COVID-19. However the department is saying this may be an underestimation.

There is now a total of 73,228* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 82 are men / 101 are women
  • 60% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 36 years old
  • 56 in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 13 in Limerick, 11 in Kilkenny, 11 in Monaghan and the remaining 66 cases are spread across 15 other counties. 

As of 2pm today, 239 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 21 confirmed cases. The figure of 73,228 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 02 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 02Dec2020)14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (19NOV to 02Dec2020)New Cases during last 14 days (19NOV to 02Dec2020)
Ireland18379.73,794
Donegal26212.3338
Louth6162.2209
Kilkenny11147.1146
Limerick13132.9259
Monaghan11109.167
Wicklow5108.1154
Carlow998.456
Longford<595.439
Dublin5690.81,223
Mayo090.4118
Tipperary678.3125
Waterford674.086
Meath961.5120
Roscommon<555.836
Cork<552.3284
Sligo<551.934
Laois050.843
Cavan<549.938
Kildare<548.5108
Galway745.7118
Clare042.951
Kerry037.255
Offaly037.229
Westmeath<523.721
Wexford022.734
Leitrim<59.43

Ireland’s current 7-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 36.9.

