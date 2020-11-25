6 further deaths from COVID-19 nationally, 269 new cases, less than 5 in Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional death related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,033* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 24th November, the HPSC has been notified of 269 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 71,187** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 123 are men / 146 are women
  • 64% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 35 years old
  • 88 in Dublin, 42 in Cork, 25 in Limerick, 20 in Louth, 16 in Donegal, and the remaining 78 spread across 17 other counties.

As of 2pm today 260 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. 23 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of one death. The figure of 2,033 deaths reflects this.

** Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 12 confirmed cases. The figure of 71,187 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 24 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 24NOV2020)14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (11NOV2020 to 24NOV2020)New Cases during last 14 days (11NOV2020 to 24NOV2020)
Ireland269105.55,026
Donegal16222.4354
Louth20208.7269
Limerick25188.8368
Waterford<5140.3163
Roscommon0128.683
Dublin88117.41,582
Meath12115.4225
Westmeath<5108.196
Offaly<5105.282
Longford7102.842
Monaghan<5102.663
Kilkenny<5101.8101
Cavan690.669
Tipperary<586.5138
Mayo685.8112
Cork4284.6459
Kildare1080.4179
Clare<580.095
Wicklow1276.5109
Carlow<572.041
Sligo064.142
Galway<562.0160
Leitrim056.218
Laois554.346
Kerry552.878
Wexford034.752

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR