6 further deaths from COVID-19 nationally, 269 new cases, less than 5 in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional death related to COVID-19.
There has been a total of 2,033* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Tuesday 24th November, the HPSC has been notified of 269 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 71,187** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today;
- 123 are men / 146 are women
- 64% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 35 years old
- 88 in Dublin, 42 in Cork, 25 in Limerick, 20 in Louth, 16 in Donegal, and the remaining 78 spread across 17 other counties.
As of 2pm today 260 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. 23 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of one death. The figure of 2,033 deaths reflects this.
** Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 12 confirmed cases. The figure of 71,187 confirmed cases reflects this.
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 24 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 24NOV2020)
|14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (11NOV2020 to 24NOV2020)
|New Cases during last 14 days (11NOV2020 to 24NOV2020)
|Ireland
|269
|105.5
|5,026
|Donegal
|16
|222.4
|354
|Louth
|20
|208.7
|269
|Limerick
|25
|188.8
|368
|Waterford
|<5
|140.3
|163
|Roscommon
|0
|128.6
|83
|Dublin
|88
|117.4
|1,582
|Meath
|12
|115.4
|225
|Westmeath
|<5
|108.1
|96
|Offaly
|<5
|105.2
|82
|Longford
|7
|102.8
|42
|Monaghan
|<5
|102.6
|63
|Kilkenny
|<5
|101.8
|101
|Cavan
|6
|90.6
|69
|Tipperary
|<5
|86.5
|138
|Mayo
|6
|85.8
|112
|Cork
|42
|84.6
|459
|Kildare
|10
|80.4
|179
|Clare
|<5
|80.0
|95
|Wicklow
|12
|76.5
|109
|Carlow
|<5
|72.0
|41
|Sligo
|0
|64.1
|42
|Galway
|<5
|62.0
|160
|Leitrim
|0
|56.2
|18
|Laois
|5
|54.3
|46
|Kerry
|5
|52.8
|78
|Wexford
|0
|34.7
|52