6 further deaths from COVID-19, 675 new cases, 13 in Galway

By
GBFM News
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,896 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 27th October the HPSC has been notified of 675 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 59,434* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 309 are men / 364 are women
  • 65% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 35 years old
  • 199 in Dublin, 104 in Cork, 67 in Meath, 50 in Limerick, 41 in Kildare and the remaining 214 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

As of 2pm today 328 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Everyone must be aware of the actions they should take if they have symptoms or are awaiting a test or if they are a contact of a confirmed case.

“If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you mustself isolate and phone your GP for further advice.

“If you have been referred for a test or are awaiting a test result, you must self isolate.

“If you are a confirmed case of COVID-19 you must self isolate for 10 days.

“If you are identified or have identified yourself as a close contact of a confirmed case, you must restrict your movements.

“Stay informed on the public health advice around COVID-19 and be prepared to protect yourself and those around you.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 8 confirmed cases. The figure of 59,434 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 27 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 27OCT2020)14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (14OCT2020 to 27OCT2020)New Cases during last 14 days (14OCT2020 to 27OCT2020)
IRELAND675299.014,239
Cavan12811.3618
Meath67597.81,166
Westmeath14452.9402
Sligo<5425.7279
Galway13370.8957
Cork104333.01,808
Carlow13323.2184
Monaghan6322.5198
Donegal20312.8498
Limerick50310.4605
Longford8308.3126
Kildare41289.9645
Louth26287.9371
Kerry17283.0418
Roscommon<5258.7167
Mayo<5257.5336
Wexford<5257.1385
Dublin199256.93,461
Laois6255.0216
Clare15249.1296
Offaly7228.3178
Waterford<5224.7261
Leitrim<5196.663
Kilkenny5173.3172
Wicklow12145.3207
Tipperary20139.1222
