58-thousand euro paid to Galway farmers under environmental scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Nearly 58-thousand euro has been paid out to Galway farmers under the GLAS PLUS scheme.

GLAS is an agri-environmental scheme which funds farmers who strive to protect the environment.

In the latest round of payments, 3,200 farmers across the country have benefitted from a pot of 675-thousand euro.

Galway East TD and Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon says these payments will help farmers during this challenging period.

