576 new cases of Covid 19 confirmed for the Republic of Ireland

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 576 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This is a reduction of 5 on yesterday’s figures

Regarding hospitalisations, there are 58 receiving treatment in hospitals, an increase of 6 on yesterday’s figures.

While the number of people receiving treatment in ICU has remained at 16.

The five-day moving average of new cases has continued to rise and now stands at 581.

That compares to 545 yesterday and 502 on Friday.

The HSE continue to be affected by the recent cyberattack and the daily case figure “may change due to future data review, validation and update.”