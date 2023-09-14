5,700 people in Galway upgraded through Skillnet last year

Share story:

Galway Bay FM newsroom-More than 5,700 people and 1,500 businesses in Galway upskilled through national business support agency, Skillnet, last year.

Figure show the agency delivered over 41 thousand training hours across the county.

Almost 95 per cent of the Galway businesses were small and medium enterprises.

The greatest uptake came from the manufacturing sector, followed by the Health, Services, Technology, Agriculture, Life Sciences and Retail sectors.

52 per cent of participants were men, 48 per cent were women, and the most common age group were those aged 30 to 39.