Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The number of patients being treated in hospital for Covid-19 has fallen below 500 for the first time in four weeks.

487 patients are being treated in hospital for the infection – 114 of whom are receiving intensive care, an increase of four on yesterday.

5,622 new cases of Covid-19 were reported today by the Department of Health.

The five-day moving average is now 4,894 – up from 4,691 yesterday.