550 Galway homes prevented from bulk sale in last two years

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 550 Galway homes in the city and county were prevented from bulk sale in the last two years.

The statistic is contained in a progress report on the planning measures introduced two years ago to restrict the practice of bulk purchasing.

The planning permissions contained conditions restricting the bulk buying or multiple sales to a single purchaser.

Other measures introduced by housing Minister Darragh O’Brien include a 10% stamp duty levy on the cumulative purchase of 10 or more residential houses in a 12-month period.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte says this data demonstrates that we have made the right interventions while continuing to point investment to where it’s needed.