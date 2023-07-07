550 Galway homes prevented from bulk sale in last two years

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 550 Galway homes in the city and county were prevented from bulk sale in the last two years.

The statistic is contained in a progress report on the planning measures introduced two years ago to restrict the practice of bulk purchasing.

The planning permissions contained conditions restricting the bulk buying or multiple sales to a single purchaser.

Other measures introduced by housing Minister Darragh O’Brien include a 10% stamp duty levy on the cumulative purchase of 10 or more residential houses in a 12-month period.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte says this data demonstrates that we have made the right interventions while continuing to point investment to where it’s needed.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR