55 patients on trolleys at Galway hospitals as INMO records highest number of patients on trolleys in one day since the start of the pandemic.

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: 55 patients are receiving care on trolleys at hospitals across County Galway today.

According to the IMNO’s trolley watch figures, 32 are on trolleys at Galway University Hospital, 27 of those are at the hospitals Emergency Department.

Meanwhile 23 are without beds at Portiuncula, 12 in the Emergency Department and 11 at wards elsewhere in the hospital.

According to the INMO, 477 patients are waiting for beds today which is the highest number of patients on trolleys in one day since the start of the pandemic.

UHL is the worst affected with 87 patients on trolleys, the highest daily figure for any hospital since the start of the pandemic