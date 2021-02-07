55 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, nationally 1,024 cases, and 12 further deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

All 12 of these deaths occurred in February.

The median age of those who died is 76 years and the age range is 60-90 years.

There has been a total of 3,686 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 6th February, the HPSC has been notified of 1,024 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 203,568* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today:

  • 490 are men / 533 are women
  • 65% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 35 years old
  • 380 are in Dublin, 70 in Meath, 63 in Cork, 55 in Galway, 48 in Limerick and the remaining 408 cases are spread across all other counties. **

As of 2pm today, 1,204 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 178 are in ICU. 35 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 203,568 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14  days (as of midnight 06 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases**(to midnight 06Feb2021)5-Day Moving Average of New Cases14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population(to 06Feb2021)New Cases during last 14 days(to 06Feb2021)
Ireland10241,044.8338.216,106
Monaghan3426.4738.0453
Waterford3635.8495.8576
Louth2633.6471.0607
Carlow017.8467.2266
Wexford2343.2451.5676
Dublin380346.8412.45,557
Mayo2929.2377.8493
Meath7051.2351.2685
Offaly817.0347.6271
Galway5565.4334.4863
Donegal4735.2322.9514
Limerick4840.8316.1616
Kildare4653.6302.9674
Laois2117.8298.7253
Longford139.2298.5122
Cork6388.6272.81,481
Cavan1814.2254.7194
Sligo1512.2253.3166
Westmeath2318.4252.3224
Wicklow2422.8231.7330
Tipperary515.2219.4350
Clare1413.2184.3219
Leitrim<54.2159.251
Kilkenny310.2155.2154
Kerry1416.8153.7227
Roscommon86.0130.184

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • 7 day incidence is 150.3
  • 5-day moving average is 1,045

