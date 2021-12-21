5,279 new cases of Covid-19 nationally

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 5,279 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening.

The Omicron variant now accounts for about two thirds of new infections in Ireland.

443 patients are in hospital with the virus, down 24 from yesterday, while the ICU figure is down two, to 102.

Latest figures show Dublin has the highest 14-day incidence rate in the country, at 1,686 cases per 100,000 people.

The chief medical officer, Tony Holohan, says this week try to only meet those you intend spending Christmas Day with.