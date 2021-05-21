524 new cases of COVID-19 nationally, no figures for Galway due to cyber-attack

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There have been a further 524 confirmed cases of COVID 19 nationally.

The county by county breakdown or the reported deaths are not available due to the cyber attack on the HSE.

107 patients are being treated for the disease in hospital of which 38 are in ICU.

There were an additional 19 hospitalisations in the last 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan says NPHET is closely monitoring variants of concern, and are worried about possible higher transmissibility of the so called Indian variant and its spread in other countries.