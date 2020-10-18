51 new COVID-19 cases in Galway – 1283 nationally, and 3 further deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,852 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, 17 October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,283 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 49,962 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 651 are women / 628 are men
  • 68% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 31 years old
  • 408 in Dublin, 156 in Cork, 88 in Kildare, 80 in Meath, 55 in Limerick and the remaining 496 cases are spread across 21 counties.

As of 2pm today 277 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 17 Oct 2020)

(Incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 17 Oct 2020)14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 populationNew Cases during last 14 days (4 to 17 Oct 2020)
NATIONAL1,283251.011,950
Cavan42807.3615
Meath80488.6953
Monaghan17374.7230
Donegal14345.5550
Clare21322.3383
Sligo8294.5193
Westmeath40294261
Cork156275.41,495
Galway51273.6706
Wexford35271.2406
Limerick55250.4488
Kildare88243.6542
Longford13239.898
Leitrim5224.772
Dublin408224.63,026
Roscommon27223.1144
Kerry36216319
Offaly25202.7158
Louth7187.8242
Laois23173.6147
Mayo30149.4195
Carlow20149.385
Kilkenny10146.1145
Waterford5131.7153
Wicklow31119.4170
Tipperary36109.1174
