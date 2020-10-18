51 new COVID-19 cases in Galway – 1283 nationally, and 3 further deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
There has been a total of 1,852 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Saturday, 17 October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,283 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 49,962 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today;
- 651 are women / 628 are men
- 68% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 31 years old
- 408 in Dublin, 156 in Cork, 88 in Kildare, 80 in Meath, 55 in Limerick and the remaining 496 cases are spread across 21 counties.
As of 2pm today 277 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 17 Oct 2020)
(Incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 17 Oct 2020)
|14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population
|New Cases during last 14 days (4 to 17 Oct 2020)
|NATIONAL
|1,283
|251.0
|11,950
|Cavan
|42
|807.3
|615
|Meath
|80
|488.6
|953
|Monaghan
|17
|374.7
|230
|Donegal
|14
|345.5
|550
|Clare
|21
|322.3
|383
|Sligo
|8
|294.5
|193
|Westmeath
|40
|294
|261
|Cork
|156
|275.4
|1,495
|Galway
|51
|273.6
|706
|Wexford
|35
|271.2
|406
|Limerick
|55
|250.4
|488
|Kildare
|88
|243.6
|542
|Longford
|13
|239.8
|98
|Leitrim
|5
|224.7
|72
|Dublin
|408
|224.6
|3,026
|Roscommon
|27
|223.1
|144
|Kerry
|36
|216
|319
|Offaly
|25
|202.7
|158
|Louth
|7
|187.8
|242
|Laois
|23
|173.6
|147
|Mayo
|30
|149.4
|195
|Carlow
|20
|149.3
|85
|Kilkenny
|10
|146.1
|145
|Waterford
|5
|131.7
|153
|Wicklow
|31
|119.4
|170
|Tipperary
|36
|109.1
|174