500 staff at UHG to get COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 500 staff at University Hospital Galway are to get the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the week.

The first vaccine to be administered in Galway was at UHG yesterday, and was given to Lorna Quinn Assistant Director of Nursing.

Lorna is one of the peer vaccinators who will deliver the vaccine to UHG staff, and she herself was given the injection by her nursing colleague Michelle McNamara Nee.

The HSE says by the end of this week, over 500 staff will be vaccinated at UHG and the roll-out will continue over the coming weeks.

Manager at Galway University Hospitals – Chris Kane – says the plan is to provide the vaccine in the first instance to those staff directly providing care to confirmed and suspect COVID-19 cases.

This includes the Shannon and Corrib inpatient wards, the Emergency Department and Acute Medical and Surgical Assessment Units and the ICU in the hospital.

Chris Kane told Galway Bay fm news that over the course of next week and beyond it will be extended to all staff in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Galway, in line with the rising cases nationally, last evening recorded 43 new cases of the virus.