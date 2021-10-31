500 people currently with Covid-19 in hospital

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – 500 people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals around the country today according to the latest figures released by the HSE.

This is an increase of thirty patients since yesterday.

Of that figure, 92 patients are being treated in ICU

Figures for Galway Hospitals released yesterday evening shows 22 in GUH and 9 in Portiunucla Hospital Ballinasloe.

An increase of 1 in Galway and a decrease of 1 in Ballinasloe on figures released on Friday evening.

Of that number, there are 4 in ICU in GUH and 1 in Portiuncula.