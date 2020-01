Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD says almost 500 children are waiting for autism assessment services in Galway and Roscommon.

Figures released to Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte show that 353 children are currently waiting for their initial therapy with the Galway Roscommon Autism Spectrum Disorder Service.

Meanwhile, 191 children have been waiting for initial therapy for over two years.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Deputy Rabbitte said the patients are waiting because of staff shortages.