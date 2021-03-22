50 percent increase in speeding fines in Galway so far this year

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of fines issued for speeding offences in Galway has increased by over 50 percent in the first two months of this year compared to the same period last year.

Levels of domestic violence and fraud are also a concern, according to latest figures from Galway Gardai presented to the City’s Joint Policing Committee today.

These figures relate to January and February of 2021 compared to the same period last year.

While incidents rates decreased greatly in a number of areas, the number of Fixed Charged Penalty Notices For Speeding offences issued by Galway Gardai has jumped significantly, with some drivers taking advantage of having less traffic to contend with.

6 11 Fixed Charged Notices have been issued so far this year compared to 399 last year, an increase of 53%.

The rate of burglaries has fallen by 66%, with thefts from vehicles, persons, shops and other thefts all greatly reduced.

Chief Superintendent Tom Curley pointed out that these figures reflect the impact of the pandemic, with fewer criminals on the move.

Slight reductions too in the rate of drug offences , with for sale or supply down 16% and simple possession down 18%.

Just over €126,000 of cocaine was seized by Gardai in the first two months of the year with just over €50,000 worth of cannabis seized.

Public order rates are down 30 percent while there’s been a huge reduction in the number of assaults causing harm and minor assaults.

Yet Domestic violence continues to be a concern with the number of incidents breaching barring, safety or protection orders staying stagnant.

The number of incidents where Gardaí are called to a house but the victim does not make a statement of complaint increased by 6% with no increase reported in sexual assaults.

Chief Superintendent Tom Curley told the committee that based on the figures, the areas of traffic, domestic violence and fraud, of which there have already been 67 incidents so far this year, will be prioritised where necessary.