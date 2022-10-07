50 new jobs with opening of new global tech HQ in Ballybrit

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- 50 jobs are being created with the opening of Channel Mechanics Technologies global headquarters in Ballybrit.

The office is being officially opened later this morning by Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton and Enterprise Ireland’s Kevin Sherry.

The Galway company was founded 10 years ago, and has moved offices from Oranmore to Ballybrit this year to keep up with its expanding team.

They are recruiting for positions across Customer Success, Sales, Research and Development, and Software Development.

Kenneth Fox is CEO: