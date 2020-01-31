50 new jobs for Granite Digital in Galway, Dublin and Cork

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Digital agency Granite Digital has announced 50 new jobs at its offices in Galway, Dublin and Cork over the next three years under a 2.5 million euro investment.

The positions are in areas such as software development, creative and data analytics, and will double Granite’s workforce to over 100 people.

The company has grown its revenues to €5 million per year over the past three years and now plans to increase turnover to €10m by 2022.

Granite assists client such as Enterprise Ireland, St James’s Hospital, Dublin Bus, UCC and UCD, with the digital aspects of their business.