50 Galway households remain in homes under Mortgage to Rent Scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government says almost 50 households across Galway have been allowed to remain in their homes under the Mortgage to Rent Scheme.

The scheme aims to help homeowners who are at risk of losing their home through unsustainable mortgage arrears.

The scheme was launched almost 10 years ago, but was expanded in January of this year with a raft of changes.

Successful applicants become a social housing tenant, but can buy their home back if their situation improves.

Overall, 47 households in Galway have successfully availed of the scheme since 2012, out of a national figure of more than 2 thousand.

There are also a further 21 applications currently active across the county.

It comes as recent figures from the Central Bank show almost 25 thousand mortgages nationwide are in arrears for one year or longer.