50 city locations identified as hotspots in litter management plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 50 locations have been identified as litter or dumping ‘hotspots’ throughout the city.

The figure was contained in the draft litter management plan up to 2022 which was presented at City Hall this week.

The plan states that in 2019, signage detailing fines will be erected at the selected locations to deter such dumping.

Councillor Frank Fahy argued signage is not effective and urged officials to use the money for covert cameras.

However officials advised covert CCTV is not possible due to recent GDPR legislation.

The meeting heard 182 fines were issued in 2016, 185 in 2017 and 209 in 2018.

In 2016, of the 3 cases pursued, 2 went to court with convictions achieved.

In 2018, 5 cases were pursued with 4 going to court and 3 convictions achieved.

Officials have vowed to tackle rogue waste collectors as part of the plan.

Senior Engineer Carmel Kilcoyne says the public’s assistance is vital as part of this process, tune in to The [email protected] for Galway to hear her…