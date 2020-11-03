5 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 322 nationwide and 5 additional deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,922 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 2nd November, the HPSC has been notified of 322 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 63,048* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

156 are men / 166 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

96 in Dublin, 35 in Meath, 23 in Cork, 17 in Louth, 16 in Waterford and the remaining 135 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today 296 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 42 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Due to the efforts of people across Ireland, we are seeing improvements with COVID-19. However, we must remember that maintaining this downward trend is now the most crucial thing. The value of our progress depends on continuing the safe behaviour that got us to this position. I urge everyone to keep it up, to ensure these initial trends continue.”

*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 24 confirmed cases. The figure of 63,048 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 02 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 02NOV2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (20OCT2020 to 02NOV2020) New Cases during last 14 days (20OCT2020 to 02NOV2020) IRELAND 322 228.0 10,855 Cavan 12 475.2 362 Meath 35 380.4 742 Westmeath 8 306.4 272 Donegal 15 305.9 487 Sligo 8 302.1 198 Cork 23 259.7 1,410 Galway 5 256.9 663 Louth 17 256.8 331 Carlow <5 252.9 144 Roscommon 5 229.3 148 Limerick 6 228.3 445 Monaghan 8 221.5 136 Dublin 96 219.5 2,957 Mayo 7 214.5 280 Kildare 15 210.8 469 Waterford 16 196.3 228 Longford <5 195.7 80 Laois 8 194.8 165 Clare <5 190.2 226 Kerry 7 186.2 275 Wexford 5 140.3 210 Offaly <5 136.0 106 Kilkenny 8 134.0 133 Tipperary 12 131.0 209 Wicklow <5 106.7 152 Leitrim <5 84.3 27