5 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 322 nationwide and 5 additional deaths

By
GBFM News
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,922 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 2nd November, the HPSC has been notified of 322 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 63,048* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 156 are men / 166 are women
  • 64% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 37 years old
  • 96 in Dublin, 35 in Meath, 23 in Cork, 17 in Louth, 16 in Waterford and the remaining 135 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today 296 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 42 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Due to the efforts of people across Ireland, we are seeing improvements with COVID-19. However, we must remember that maintaining this downward trend is now the most crucial thing. The value of our progress depends on continuing the safe behaviour that got us to this position. I urge everyone to keep it up, to ensure these initial trends continue.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 24 confirmed cases. The figure of 63,048 confirmed cases reflects this. 

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 02 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 02NOV2020)14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (20OCT2020 to 02NOV2020)New Cases during last 14 days (20OCT2020 to 02NOV2020)
IRELAND322228.010,855
Cavan12475.2362
Meath35380.4742
Westmeath8306.4272
Donegal15305.9487
Sligo8302.1198
Cork23259.71,410
Galway5256.9663
Louth17256.8331
Carlow<5252.9144
Roscommon5229.3148
Limerick6228.3445
Monaghan8221.5136
Dublin96219.52,957
Mayo7214.5280
Kildare15210.8469
Waterford16196.3228
Longford<5195.780
Laois8194.8165
Clare<5190.2226
Kerry7186.2275
Wexford5140.3210
Offaly<5136.0106
Kilkenny8134.0133
Tipperary12131.0209
Wicklow<5106.7152
Leitrim<584.327

