5 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 322 nationwide and 5 additional deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
There has been a total of 1,922 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Monday 2nd November, the HPSC has been notified of 322 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 63,048* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today;
- 156 are men / 166 are women
- 64% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 37 years old
- 96 in Dublin, 35 in Meath, 23 in Cork, 17 in Louth, 16 in Waterford and the remaining 135 cases are spread across 18 other counties.
As of 2pm today 296 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 42 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Due to the efforts of people across Ireland, we are seeing improvements with COVID-19. However, we must remember that maintaining this downward trend is now the most crucial thing. The value of our progress depends on continuing the safe behaviour that got us to this position. I urge everyone to keep it up, to ensure these initial trends continue.”
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
ENDS//
*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 24 confirmed cases. The figure of 63,048 confirmed cases reflects this.
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 02 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 02NOV2020)
|14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (20OCT2020 to 02NOV2020)
|New Cases during last 14 days (20OCT2020 to 02NOV2020)
|IRELAND
|322
|228.0
|10,855
|Cavan
|12
|475.2
|362
|Meath
|35
|380.4
|742
|Westmeath
|8
|306.4
|272
|Donegal
|15
|305.9
|487
|Sligo
|8
|302.1
|198
|Cork
|23
|259.7
|1,410
|Galway
|5
|256.9
|663
|Louth
|17
|256.8
|331
|Carlow
|<5
|252.9
|144
|Roscommon
|5
|229.3
|148
|Limerick
|6
|228.3
|445
|Monaghan
|8
|221.5
|136
|Dublin
|96
|219.5
|2,957
|Mayo
|7
|214.5
|280
|Kildare
|15
|210.8
|469
|Waterford
|16
|196.3
|228
|Longford
|<5
|195.7
|80
|Laois
|8
|194.8
|165
|Clare
|<5
|190.2
|226
|Kerry
|7
|186.2
|275
|Wexford
|5
|140.3
|210
|Offaly
|<5
|136.0
|106
|Kilkenny
|8
|134.0
|133
|Tipperary
|12
|131.0
|209
|Wicklow
|<5
|106.7
|152
|Leitrim
|<5
|84.3
|27