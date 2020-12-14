5 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 264 nationwide and 2 additional deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,126 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 13th December, the HPSC has been notified of 264 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 76,449 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 128 are men / 134 are women
  • 65% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 36 years old
  • 79 in Dublin, 24 in Donegal, 19 in Kerry, 18 in Limerick, 14 in Kildare, 14 in Wexford and the remaining 96 cases are spread across 16 other counties. 

As of 2pm today 215 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 13 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 13Dec2020)14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 13Dec2020)New Cases during last 14 days (to 13Dec2020)
Ireland26483.43,973
Donegal24225.5359
Kilkenny10199.5198
Louth9175.4226
Carlow9166.995
Longford<5134.655
Limerick18126.2246
Monaghan0117.372
Cavan<5111.685
Mayo9106.5139
Laois899.284
Wicklow799141
Dublin7991.91,238
Tipperary580.9129
Waterford877.590
Offaly<564.150
Meath761.0119
Kildare1458.9131
Galway553.5138
Sligo<547.331
Wexford1445.468
Roscommon044.929
Kerry1930.545
Westmeath<529.326
Clare027.833
Cork1025.4138
Leitrim0258

