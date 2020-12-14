5 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 264 nationwide and 2 additional deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
There has been a total of 2,126 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Sunday 13th December, the HPSC has been notified of 264 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 76,449 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today;
- 128 are men / 134 are women
- 65% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 36 years old
- 79 in Dublin, 24 in Donegal, 19 in Kerry, 18 in Limerick, 14 in Kildare, 14 in Wexford and the remaining 96 cases are spread across 16 other counties.
As of 2pm today 215 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
ENDS//
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 13 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 13Dec2020)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 13Dec2020)
|New Cases during last 14 days (to 13Dec2020)
|Ireland
|264
|83.4
|3,973
|Donegal
|24
|225.5
|359
|Kilkenny
|10
|199.5
|198
|Louth
|9
|175.4
|226
|Carlow
|9
|166.9
|95
|Longford
|<5
|134.6
|55
|Limerick
|18
|126.2
|246
|Monaghan
|0
|117.3
|72
|Cavan
|<5
|111.6
|85
|Mayo
|9
|106.5
|139
|Laois
|8
|99.2
|84
|Wicklow
|7
|99
|141
|Dublin
|79
|91.9
|1,238
|Tipperary
|5
|80.9
|129
|Waterford
|8
|77.5
|90
|Offaly
|<5
|64.1
|50
|Meath
|7
|61.0
|119
|Kildare
|14
|58.9
|131
|Galway
|5
|53.5
|138
|Sligo
|<5
|47.3
|31
|Wexford
|14
|45.4
|68
|Roscommon
|0
|44.9
|29
|Kerry
|19
|30.5
|45
|Westmeath
|<5
|29.3
|26
|Clare
|0
|27.8
|33
|Cork
|10
|25.4
|138
|Leitrim
|0
|25
|8