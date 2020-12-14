5 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 264 nationwide and 2 additional deaths

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,126 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 13th December, the HPSC has been notified of 264 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 76,449 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

128 are men / 134 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

79 in Dublin, 24 in Donegal, 19 in Kerry, 18 in Limerick, 14 in Kildare, 14 in Wexford and the remaining 96 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

As of 2pm today 215 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 13 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)