5 more deaths from COVID-19, and 19 new cases

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 5 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,695* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 9 June the HPSC has been notified of 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,231** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

There is currently a total of 102 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in hospital. Of these, 29 cases are currently in ICU.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 8 June (25,212 cases), reveals:

• 57% are female and 43% are male

• the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

• 3,321 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

• Of those hospitalised, 411 cases have been admitted to ICU

• 8,099 cases are associated with healthcare workers

• Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,163 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,531 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,424 cases (6%)

• Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 38%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again tomorrow (Thursday 11th June) to review Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to COVID-19. NPHET will also review updated World Health Organisation guidance on face coverings and consider communications regarding appropriate use of face coverings in community settings.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Our recovery rate is now at 92%. While it is very welcome that the vast majority of people who contracted COVID-19 have recovered from the acute phase of their illness, there are many who continue to experience longer term effects including fatigue and decreased exercise capacity. Avoid contracting this new and unpredictable disease by following public health advice<https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/472f64-covid-19-coronavirus-guidance-and-advice/> – regular hand washing, physical distancing and cough/sneeze etiquette.”