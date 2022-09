Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Five million euro is to be invested in broadband for Ballinasloe and Loughrea

SIRO, a combination of ESB and Vodafone, plans to bring full fibre broadband to almost 5,000 homes and businesses in both towns

The company has already provided its connectivity services across Galway City

Civil construction is underway in Loughrea, while Ballinasloe’s works will commence in the Spring