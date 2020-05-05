5 km travel limit begins from today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – From today people are allowed to travel up to five kilometres from home to exercise.

While those who are cocooning are advised that they can go for a short walk if they avoid all contact with others.

Ireland will then begin to reopen on May 18 and will continue in five three-week phases.

Another 16 deaths from Covid-19 were reported in the Republic yesterday.

The number of cases of coronavirus in Galway remains at 365 after no new cases were confirmed by the Health Surveillance Protection Centre last night.