5 Galway businesses shortlisted for Good Food Ireland Awards 2023

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five Galway businesses have been shortlisted in the highly prestigious Good Food Ireland Awards 2023.

Returning for the first time since the Pandemic, the awards will take place on Monday 17th April at the K club in Kildare.

Cashel House Hotel has been shortlisted in the ‘Culinary Haven of the Year’ category.

Aniar in Galway City has been named as a finalist for ‘Restaurant of the Year’.

Meanwhile, The King’s Head on High Street has made it as a finalist of the ‘Pub of the Year’ category.

In the ‘Sustainability Award’ category, Connemara Smokehouse Galway in Ballyconneely is vying for the top position.

Finally, in the ‘Producer of the Year- Jams and Savoury’ Category, Leahy Beekeeping in Carrowmore is hoping for Gold