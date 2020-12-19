5 further deaths from COVID-19 nationally, 527 new cases – 11 in Galway

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,154 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 18th December, the HPSC has been notified of 527 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 78,776* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

271 are men / 255 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

191 in Dublin, 54 in Cork, 44 in Donegal, 32 in Wexford, 27 in Kilkenny, and the remaining 179 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 207 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, the Department of Health said: ““The figures we are seeing across all key indicators of disease severity continue to give us strong reason for persistent, ongoing concern. As we head into a week with uniquely risky inter-household and inter-generational mixing, please remember to act responsibly. Start this weekend. It is never too late to cut down your contacts, cancel plans, or avoid a crowd.”

“Bear in mind that you may well be the link in a chain of transmission that ends with a vulnerable loved one catching this dangerous disease. Stop that chain of transmission now – limit your movements today.”

*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 5 cases. The figure of 78,776 cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 18 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 18Dec2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 18Dec2020) New Cases during last 14 days(18Dec2020) IRELAND 527 102.4 4,875 Donegal 44 250.6 399 Louth 12 216.5 279 Kilkenny 27 202.6 201 Carlow 16 189.7 108 Cavan 13 164.1 125 Laois 11 152.3 129 Wexford 32 145.6 218 Longford 0 144.3 59 Limerick 17 123.7 241 Monaghan 6 122.2 75 Dublin 191 112.6 1,517 Mayo <5 111.1 145 Meath 23 96.9 189 Waterford 13 91.2 106 Kerry 20 90.7 134 Kildare 11 77.3 172 Offaly <5 73.1 57 Sligo 5 71.7 47 Wicklow 7 68.8 98 Tipperary <5 62.0 99 Galway 11 49.6 128 Cork 54 46.1 250 Roscommon <5 43.4 28 Westmeath <5 36.0 32 Clare <5 26.1 31 Leitrim <5 25.0 8

The 7 day incidence rate is 63.7.

The 5 day moving average is 469.