5 further deaths from COVID-19 nationally, 527 new cases – 11 in Galway

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,154 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 18th December, the HPSC has been notified of 527 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 78,776* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 271 are men / 255 are women
  • 65% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 37 years old
  • 191 in Dublin, 54 in Cork, 44 in Donegal, 32 in Wexford, 27 in Kilkenny, and the remaining 179 cases are spread across 20 other counties. 

As of 2pm today 207 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, the Department of Health said: ““The figures we are seeing across all key indicators of disease severity continue to give us strong reason for persistent, ongoing concern. As we head into a week with uniquely risky inter-household and inter-generational mixing, please remember to act responsibly. Start this weekend. It is never too late to cut down your contacts, cancel plans, or avoid a crowd.”

“Bear in mind that you may well be the link in a chain of transmission that ends with a vulnerable loved one catching this dangerous disease. Stop that chain of transmission now – limit your movements today.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 5 cases. The figure of 78,776 cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 18 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 18Dec2020)14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 18Dec2020)New Cases during last 14 days(18Dec2020)
IRELAND527102.44,875
Donegal44250.6399
Louth12216.5279
Kilkenny27202.6201
Carlow16189.7108
Cavan13164.1125
Laois11152.3129
Wexford32145.6218
Longford0144.359
Limerick17123.7241
Monaghan6122.275
Dublin191112.61,517
Mayo<5111.1145
Meath2396.9189
Waterford1391.2106
Kerry2090.7134
Kildare1177.3172
Offaly<573.157
Sligo571.747
Wicklow768.898
Tipperary<562.099
Galway1149.6128
Cork5446.1250
Roscommon<543.428
Westmeath<536.032
Clare<526.131
Leitrim<525.08

The 7 day incidence rate is 63.7.

The 5 day moving average is 469.

